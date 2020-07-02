AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rae Nava Ft. Iamsu - "Diva"

OnlineCrates

Everyone has dealt with a Diva - check out the new duet with Rae Niva and Iamsu

Check it out as we got a Bay Area connection with this track"Diva" by Rae Nava and featuring IAMSU. Newcoming talent Rae Nava is from San Jose, California artist, and this new single is perfect timing if your stuck in the crib with a diva. Led by a sultry guitar this song has all the makings of a lowkey street love banger that both the ladies and the fellas can vibe out to. "Proceed with caution," as Rae Nava says in the song, this one is going to set the mood and IAMSU laces his verse.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YG Disses Police Hard in New Video For "FTP"

YG speaks out against the cops on new song "FTP."

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

Duvey "Talk My Sh*t"

Detroit rapper Duvey drops raw lyrics over funky Detroit production for his new visual "Talk My ShIt"

OnlineCrates

Megan Thee Stallion “Girls In The Hood” & “Savage” BET 2020 Performance

Megan Thee Stallion Is A Hot Girl With Her “Girls In The Hood” & “Savage” Performance

OnlineCrates

New Album Alert: "Say Something" by Davo

Tory Lanez says, "Greatest music I have heard in a long time! Refreshing sound that I never knew an artist could attain.

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Releases Music Video For "Wash Us In The Blood" Ft. Travis $cott

Has Kanye turned against MAGA?

OnlineCrates

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown - "Can't Sleep"

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown drop the music video to their track "Can't Sleep"

OnlineCrates

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Pay Homage to George Floyd with “Rockstar” at 2020 BETs

With emotions high after George Floyd's murder, Da Baby and Roddy Ricch bring injustice into focus

OnlineCrates

6LACK ft. Lil Baby - Know My Rights"

6lack and Lil Baby return with some heat for the protesting and sick streets - "Know My Rights"

OnlineCrates

Lil Baby ft. Offset "Hook Up"

Lil Baby and Offset team up for a new visual for their track titled, "Hook Up"

OnlineCrates

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud “Ice Cold/Mrs. Parker”

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud connect the East and West coasts for some fire visuals!

OnlineCrates