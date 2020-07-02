Rae Nava Ft. Iamsu - "Diva"

Everyone has dealt with a Diva - check out the new duet with Rae Niva and Iamsu

Check it out as we got a Bay Area connection with this track"Diva" by Rae Nava and featuring IAMSU. Newcoming talent Rae Nava is from San Jose, California artist, and this new single is perfect timing if your stuck in the crib with a diva. Led by a sultry guitar this song has all the makings of a lowkey street love banger that both the ladies and the fellas can vibe out to. "Proceed with caution," as Rae Nava says in the song, this one is going to set the mood and IAMSU laces his verse.