Rah Digga, Sa-Roc, Rebel Diaz, Tef Poe, Bambu, and T-Dubb-O Break Out Visuals To "Leaders and Shooters"

AllHipHop Staff

The revolution is visualized and Rah Digga, Sa-Roc, Rebel Diaz, Tef Poe, Bambu, and T-Dubb-O are the stars of the uprising.

(AllHipHop Music) From Minnesota to Ferguson to Chile- People are out in the streets resisting the police. Resisting a system that got its boot on our neck! We demand Justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, for the Mapuche community in the South and so many others murdered by police. Worldwide people are rising up. We are seeing History unfold in real time!

Who are the Leaders? Who are the Shooters? This is justified rage. It
will MULTIPLY.

"New rebel music with our comrades," said Rebel Diaz in a press release. "From Bambu on the West Coast, to Sa-Roc in Atlanta, to St. Louis with our brothers Tef Poe and T-Dubb-O, to Newark with the legendary Rah Digga solidarity!"

"Leaders and Shooters" features MULTIPLY (Tef Poe and Rebel Diaz) ft. Sa-Roc, Bambu, T-Dubb-O, and Rah Digga. TheMULTIPLY project by Rebel Diaz and Tef Poe is coming soon. 

Directed by K-Boogie of Spanish Fly Media
Photography by Gabriel Hernandez Solano

