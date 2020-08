Brooklyn artist Rah Swish is signed to NBA Youngboy's label Never Broke Again

2020 has been a rough year for everyone and one the hardest parts of 2020 was losing Pop Smoke to senseless violence in a reported robbery in Hollywood. Check it out as his homie, Rah Swish out of Brooklyn continues to carry the torch for Pop Smoke and NYC with his banger "Woo Forever" Ft. Curly Savv and Jay Gwuapo. Whew! Sinister Szamz laced this beat!