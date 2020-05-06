AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Rap Rockstar, Dooley Da Don Drops New EP “421 Blues”

Retonjah Burdette

Think It’s A Game Artist Dooley Da Don Talks New Record Deal and Debut EP “421 Blues”

Fresh off the success of his single, “Blessings From Skeezus,” Dooley Da Don pays homage to his southern roots with his debut EP, “421 Blues.”

With heartfelt lyrics and moving melodies over emotional trap beats, Dooley Da Don delivers a compelling introduction to his sound, solidifying his individuality as a newcomer in Hip-Hop.

The seven song project, which is a nod to South Carolina’s 421 highway, features cameos from other artists on the rise, such as Quando Rondo, Rylo Rodriguez, Rockout Red, Lil Bike and music industry veteran Bigga Rankin, who has been very instrumental in Dooley Da Don’s career thus far.

With the help of Rankin, Dooley Da Don inked a record deal with Think It’s A Game Records earlier this year. 

TIG Records, the label responsible for launching successful artists, Trinidad Jame$, Rich Homie Quan and YFN Lucci added the 20-year-old rapper to their roster, in hopes of making him their next breakout star.

According to the Gloverville, South Carolina native, signing with TIG was an opportunity of a lifetime. 

The self-proclaimed “rap rockstar” expresses his gratitude for how far he has come since his humble beginnings. With the support of TIG, Dooley Da Don is strumming through his past obstacles to develop his craftsmanship and showcase his overall growth as an artist.

Putting his heart, pain and soul into this blues inspired project, Dooley believes that he is one step closer to his overall goal of earning diamond certified records.

“421 Blues” is currently available everywhere you stream music. 

Listen to it first here! 

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New video from Lil Tjay - "Ice Cold"

With beef cooking across the board, NY breakout Lil Tjay attempts to make the music match with Ice Cold, the newest single off the new project "State Of Emergency".

MC

Young Thug and Chris Brown are "Slime & B"

Young Thug and Chris Brown combine forces to form "Slime & B"

OnlineCrates

Tee Grizzley Connects with Scott Storch for "I Spy" Music Video

Bouncing back from tragedy Tee Grizzley returns with a new visual and a big grizzley chain!

OnlineCrates

Mozzy - "Unethical & Deceitful"

Mozzy's project 'Beyond Bulletproof' is making major waves in the streets...

OnlineCrates

The Free Nationals Feat. Anderson .Paak, Chronixx & India Shawn on NPR Tiny Desk

Anderson.Pak collaborators and backing band, The Free Nationals rock out NPRs Tiny Desk

OnlineCrates

FBG Duck Trends On YouTube With "Ugly"

Welcome to the world of FBG Duck, check out "Ugly" here!

OnlineCrates

by

sukantaparthib

The Mafia's meet as Rob Vicious and DJ Paul join forces for his new single "L3V3L"

Rob Vicious drops a new single & video for his new single L3V3. Produced by Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul.

MC

Lil Durk Releases "Viral Moment" From The Upcoming "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2"!

Lil Durk just released a new track and video, "Viral Moment" along with a merch drop and the announcement of his upcoming mixtape, "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2" dropping May 8th.

MC

Rick Ross Joins Big B & L4L on New Track "Be Like Me"

Check out this loosey Rick Ross verse that dropped amidst the COVID-19 crisis

OnlineCrates

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud - ‘Eat When You're Hungry Sleep When You're Tired’ EP

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud put together a soulful project featuring Guapdad 4000, G Perico, Larry June & Big Body Bes

OnlineCrates