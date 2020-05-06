Rap Rockstar, Dooley Da Don Drops New EP “421 Blues”

Think It’s A Game Artist Dooley Da Don Talks New Record Deal and Debut EP “421 Blues”

Fresh off the success of his single, “Blessings From Skeezus,” Dooley Da Don pays homage to his southern roots with his debut EP, “421 Blues.”

With heartfelt lyrics and moving melodies over emotional trap beats, Dooley Da Don delivers a compelling introduction to his sound, solidifying his individuality as a newcomer in Hip-Hop.

The seven song project, which is a nod to South Carolina’s 421 highway, features cameos from other artists on the rise, such as Quando Rondo, Rylo Rodriguez, Rockout Red, Lil Bike and music industry veteran Bigga Rankin, who has been very instrumental in Dooley Da Don’s career thus far.

With the help of Rankin, Dooley Da Don inked a record deal with Think It’s A Game Records earlier this year.

TIG Records, the label responsible for launching successful artists, Trinidad Jame$, Rich Homie Quan and YFN Lucci added the 20-year-old rapper to their roster, in hopes of making him their next breakout star.

According to the Gloverville, South Carolina native, signing with TIG was an opportunity of a lifetime.

The self-proclaimed “rap rockstar” expresses his gratitude for how far he has come since his humble beginnings. With the support of TIG, Dooley Da Don is strumming through his past obstacles to develop his craftsmanship and showcase his overall growth as an artist.

Putting his heart, pain and soul into this blues inspired project, Dooley believes that he is one step closer to his overall goal of earning diamond certified records.

“421 Blues” is currently available everywhere you stream music.

Listen to it first here!