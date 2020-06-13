Rapper G.K. Teams With The Beat Bully For “Picture”

Judgemental Records introduces their new artist G.K. with a banger produced by hit The Beat Bully.

The Delaware collective known as Judgemental Records, is known in their home region for their street edge sound, as well as their business grind. Judgemental Records is steadily building a solid catalog of music with artists like N.O. The Enlightened One and now G.K.

Combining East Coast tempo with a down South flavor and demeanor, G.K. embodies the many aspects of Hip-Hop that today's listeners have come to love from both rappers on the East Coast and in the South.

The new video was directed by House Visionz and was filmed at The Wilmington Delaware Riverfront. With their new albums, website, and laser focus on making noise in the industry, Judgemental Records has a solid future. Here’s new music from G.K.