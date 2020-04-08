AllHipHop
Rarri Ft Lil Xan – "OMG It’s Rarri"

OnlineCrates

6ix9ine collaborator Rarri releases a new song with Lil Xan

Rarri is releasing his latest collabo with Lil Xan on a new track entitled “OMG It’s Rarri”. The track reflects the multiple talents of this promising artist who met international success with the release of his first song created in collaboration with 6ix9ine and titled “Bozoo.”

This time, Rarri is teaming up with Lil Xan, from Redlands, California who is known for his song "Betrayed", which was certified platinum by the RIAA and peaked at number 64 on the Billboard Hot 100. We havent heard much from Xan since his Hot Cheetos hospital incident so tune in and lets see what this song is all about!

