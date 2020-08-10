Rassy Bugatti Recorded New Project 'Million Dollar Fugitive' From Jail Phone

Stinc Team member Rassy Bugatti is locked up at the Central Jail in LA fighting a case along with Drakeo The Ruler

Behind the sunny warm blue skies, hip beaches, great weed and palm trees, the Los Angeles streets are host to a range of inconspicuously shady situations. Between crooked cops looking to hit a quota and a viciously ruthless justice system that found Rodney King's brutal blue assailants not guilty, there's no room for error. It's a big city with a lot of people, so it's not tough to get caught in the crosshairs of LA County's justice system. Unfortunately for Rassy Bugatti, a founding member of Los Angeles' Stinc Team, that's just the case as Rassy has found himself locked up in the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles. Along with his cousin Drakeo The Ruler, the two have been working desperately to get out as district attorney Jackie Lacey continues to lay an unprecedented hammer down on their cases.

Despite being incarcerated for a vendetta against the Stinc Team, Rassy just completed his debut mixtape, Million Dollar Fugitive – a nickname he acquired after posting a million dollar bail then going on the run. The tape was recorded over the jail phone with the help of JoogSZN, Ron Ron, and a few other Stinc affiliates.

Fortunately Drakeo The Ruler and Rassy Bugatt speak on the phone every day as Rassy's mom manages him and assisted in the completion of his debut mixtape, Million Dollar Fugitive. Most recently Rassy released a new track titled, "Automatic" with an announcement that Million Dollar Fugitive will be out on October 2nd via Stinc Team Records.

According to a statement from Rassy to the press, Rassy Recorded this proejct over the jail phone, and "Automatic" is about how Rassy's life in the streets lead to his incarceration. "I didn’t have no picture in the yearbook ‘cause I flunked, I was too busy fallin’ into sh*t from the jump / caught a million dollar tag, then I did the Forrest Gump."

​