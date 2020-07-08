RCA Records' Artist Sevana Delivers a New Visual Filmed In Jamaica an Senegal

Sevana's new track is produced by Kelsey Gonzalez, bassist for Anderson .Paak's Free Nationals

Today, Sevana announced the release of her EP Be Somebody set for release on out July 31. If you haven't heard about her music yet, prepare to be blown away by her emotive voice as featured on her new single and video “If You Only Knew.” The track is produced by Kelsey Gonzalez, bassist for Anderson .Paak's Free Nationals and the song is the Jamaican singer-songwriter’s major label debut since signing with RCA Records in partnership with In.Digg.Nation Collective facilitated through the relationship with Six Course Records.

On the track Sevana sings about going the distance in a relationship, physically and emotionally. Its perfectly displayed in the song’s video as she travels on foot, by boat, car, and motorcycle over the easy-going rhythm. Director Yoram Savion captured the theme of “If You Only Knew” by filming Sevana in Dakar, Senegal, and Portland, Jamaica so this video really went the distance too. Check it out above: