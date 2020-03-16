AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Respekk - "Self Preservation" Video

AllHipHop Staff

Respeckk returns with his latest visual.

(AllHipHop Music) Georgia based hustler turned recording artist Respekk unloads the Wolf-directed visual for "Self Preservation." 

Produced by Haneef Ali, the small-screen interpretation gives viewers a first-hand look at his real-time evolution from street poet to budding rap superstar. 

Serving as the inaugural release since joining Playas Club Music Group, an artist development/management company founded by fellow Savannah native Clay James, the song has already garnered over 50K+ streams on Spotify and shows no signs of slowing down.

Check out the music video for the introspective song below!

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"

Get Ready for Ace Hood's Upcoming Project "Mr. Hood"

OnlineCrates

by

aostvapp

Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"

Inglewood's Rucci returns with another laced track

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

Dave East Connects with Las Vegas Rapper D.Cross for "Never Cried"

OnlineCrates

Pittsburgh's J-Haze Apologizes To His Mom With Banger "Sorry Mama"

J-Haze is the next wave in Pittsburgh Hip-Hop! Check out the latest.

AllHipHop Staff

Dave B. The Prince Drops "Gang Time" Single; Recalls TDE Christmas Concert

South Central-bred rapper Dave B. the Prince released his new single "Gang Time."

OnlineCrates

"Brazilian Barbie" Gabby B Connects With ATL's Londynn B. For "Loot" Music Video

Private Jets and Big Checks: Gabby B and Londynn B Are On Another Level

OnlineCrates

PG RA- "Made It" Video

PG RA is on the rise, and he chronicles his new found success in his latest visual.

AllHipHop Staff

Tee Grizzley Joins Bay Area Bred Rapper Westside Tut On "Big Boy Money"

Westside Tut has a story to tell! Check his new joint with Tee Grizzley!

OnlineCrates

Lil Yachty is Boprah For His "Oprah's Bank Account" Video with Drake & DaBaby

Lil Yachty gets Drake and DaBaby for a hilarious new video

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

E-40's Biological Cousin King Hot Returns with Comedic New Visual For "We Up"

Sick Wid It Records' King Hot Returns with Comedic New Visual For "We Up"

OnlineCrates

by

aostvapp