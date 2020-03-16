Respekk - "Self Preservation" Video

Respeckk returns with his latest visual.

(AllHipHop Music) Georgia based hustler turned recording artist Respekk unloads the Wolf-directed visual for "Self Preservation."

Produced by Haneef Ali, the small-screen interpretation gives viewers a first-hand look at his real-time evolution from street poet to budding rap superstar.

Serving as the inaugural release since joining Playas Club Music Group, an artist development/management company founded by fellow Savannah native Clay James, the song has already garnered over 50K+ streams on Spotify and shows no signs of slowing down.

Check out the music video for the introspective song below!