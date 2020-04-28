Rich The Kid & Young Picc - Ice Water Dripping

“Ice Water Dripping” is high energy track in which Young Picc lays a captivating hook & a flossy verse

Brooklyn rapper, Young Picc drops his new electrifying single “Ice Water Dripping” featuring Rich The Kid produced by Dj Mil Ticket. This track is the follow up to his Anthem “Foreign Lifestyle” which features Tory Lanez.

“Ice Water Dripping” is high energy track in which Young Picc lays a captivating hook & a flossy verse to match Rich The Kid’s polarizing delivered feature. This track is sure to move the clubs & rock radio.



Be sure to check out this track & also look out for other releases from Young Picc

www.youngpicc.com