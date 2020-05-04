Rick Ross Joins Big B & L4L on New Track "Be Like Me"

Check out this loosey Rick Ross verse that dropped amidst the COVID-19 crisis

We don't always know how these verses surface, but at the end of the day it's always nice to get a good Rick Ross verse. Rozay starts off the track and doesn't hold back at all this one talking about greens and asparagus. The track comes from POE Digital who just dropped a mixtape called "Power Over Everything" featuring this big record "Be Like Me" by Big B and L4L, but they also got Wayne on this project too. They are def connected and getting these verses, lets see where it takes them rolling into the Summer!