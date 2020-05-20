RIKKI - "Blame Me" Video

Singer-songwriter and actress RIKKI is letting it be known about what she needs in a man.

(AllHipHop Music) Singer-songwriter Rikki Woodlin, professionally known as RIKKI, has been making a strong claim for herself as one of the entertainment world’s newest multi-talents.

The New Rochelle, NY native originally went viral years ago with her very first music video for “Again,” which is her take on Fetty Wap hit of the same name.

Since then, RIKKI has gone on to flex her acting chops landing a lead role as Natalie on the hit BET series Tales.

Pulling double duty as a singer and actress, RIKKI's presence is felt on stage, when she is performing her music at various notable venues including New York City’s famed SOB’s.

In 2019, RIKKI released her debut project 'First Time Lover' via Add Ventures Music.

The 7-track set includes standout tracks like “Tell Me You Love Me,” which garnered 250K views on YouTube as well as the highly popular track “Blame Me.”

