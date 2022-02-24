Ritz’s “Nobody Else” displays his transparency in music in full swing

Ritz is on the come up with a new EP and a new single called “Nobody Else.”

The new EP by Ritz has three great tracks. “Nobody Else,” a well-known tune, may contribute to a serene atmosphere. No matter where you are, the soothing beats will lift your spirits.

It’s hard not to get up and dance when you hear Ritz’s music, which is full of catchy hooks. “Nobody Else” is no exception; you can’t help but dance when you hear it. The song has been widely acclaimed.

Ritz’s first album was released through Whiteout Promotions. For mastering and producing such high-quality music, they deserve recognition. The song “Nobody Else” is sure to get you moving.

“Nobody Else” may be found at: