RK2 ft. Q Bosilini - Like Dat (Official Music Video)

Tennessee Artist RK2 teamed up with another Tennessee Artist, Q Bosilini of Spice 1's TWMG and started making moves. The Tennessee artists recorded the "Like Dat" single and shot the video in the Heart of Chattanooga not far from UTC football stadium.

Things quickly got a lil sticky when someone decided to call the CPD on RK2 for having a 9 milometer gun but by the grace of God everyone walked away from a situation where RK2 and Yung P Manee were surrounded by the CPD in tactical gear with guns pointed at them from all directions.

RK2 did comment on the altercation that he had with the Chattanooga Police Department. "It left me wandering if this would have gone another way if my skin color was different? Like what if this was my son out here and not me? Either way I'm grateful and you can see the CPD pulling up on me throughout the video when I'm in the black hoodie". I knew that they were coming for me during that particular scene so I performed til they came up on us with guns out.”

"Like Dat" is the first release from RK2/EastwoodEnt, a partnership between RK2 and West Coast Legend Eastwood aka Mr. Black Bandana!

https://music.apple.com/us/album/like-dat-feat-q-bosilini-single/1512810227

https://open.spotify.com/track/1EwN8YRWdVDb1JjxXQEZ8M?si=WSeWzeJNTmmrKowr_Q3ejA

IG: @rapper_rkii

Twitter: @rapper_rk2