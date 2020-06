RMR took over the industry with this brand of country trap - now he's signed

He broke down the doors of the industry singing country trap tunes and renditions of Rascall Flats now after signing a new deal from Warner Records, he's taking off. RMR got some early co-signs and support from Timbaland and others, so it's no surprise RMR is set to have a HUGE 2020 with his country trap tunes and album Drug Dealing is a Lost Art. Tune in above: