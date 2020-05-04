Roc Nation's Bobby Fishscale Drops Video For "Blue Cheese”

Florida's Bobby Fishscale stirred up a bidding war before he eventually signed with Roc Nation

Florida's Bobby Fishscale was raised under his father's musical guidance who was also into music, so growing up watching the lifestyle of a popular DJ and living in the projects Bobby found refuge in music and street politics. Known for his flawless delivery, Bobby Fishscale grabbed the attention of popular social influencers, hip hop platforms and blogs where they praised his stab on "Hov Flow" over Jay-Z & Eminem's 'Renegade' beat. Soon after he dropped his debut mixtape called Big Fish stirring up a bidding war amongst record labels, Bobby Fishscale began to garner thousands of followers daily across the globe. Expect the unexpected in the upcoming weeks as he continues to release music, content and gearing up for his debut project.