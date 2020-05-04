AllHipHop
Roc Nation's Bobby Fishscale Drops Video For "Blue Cheese”

OnlineCrates

Florida's Bobby Fishscale stirred up a bidding war before he eventually signed with Roc Nation

Florida's Bobby Fishscale was raised under his father's musical guidance who was also into music, so growing up watching the lifestyle of a popular DJ and living in the projects Bobby found refuge in music and street politics. Known for his flawless delivery, Bobby Fishscale grabbed the attention of popular social influencers, hip hop platforms and blogs where they praised his stab on "Hov Flow" over Jay-Z & Eminem's 'Renegade' beat. Soon after he dropped his debut mixtape called Big Fish stirring up a bidding war amongst record labels, Bobby Fishscale began to garner thousands of followers daily across the globe. Expect the unexpected in the upcoming weeks as he continues to release music, content and gearing up for his debut project.

Music

Maine Laveau - "Bless U"

Miami has a new fast rising rapper in Maine Laveau - check out this new visual for "Bless U" here!

OnlineCrates

Lil Wayne - "Piano Trap & Not Me"

Lil Wayne has an Emergency COVID-19 Broadcast for everyone! Tune In!

OnlineCrates

praisealex

The Game - "Welcome Home" ft. Nipsey

Game brings back Nipsey and Kobe for his video to the track, "Welcome Home"

OnlineCrates

Nipseyclassuc

Rich The Kid & Young Picc - Ice Water Dripping

“Ice Water Dripping” is high energy track in which Young Picc lays a captivating hook & a flossy verse

AllHipHop Staff

The Lost Boyz "Legacy continues

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lost Boyz and ONE RPM have dropped an instant classic titled "Lost Boyz Legacy". The LB legacy definitely continues as Freaky Tah will continue to live on through his super talented son Freaky Kah who got together with Grammy Winning Legend Mr. Cheeks & industry veteran K Chrys to make this amazing project happen.

AllHipHop Staff

Mizkei$ha

3oh Black delivers more than pizza in his new visuals for "Drive The Boat!"

If his first track "All Talk" had all of Tik Tok on fire by repeating his bars for memes, 3oh Black's new video "Drive The Boat" is going to make being a pizza delivery man the brand new hot job to get! Don't believe it, just watch!

MC

New York Rapper KNDNESS Releases Trap Banger “MISS ME”

KNDNESS is repping Manhattan with his brand new song MISS ME."

Shirley Ju

Tokyo Jetz Drops Second Installment of Stimulus Package With "No Love Story"

Tokyo Jetz drops some brand new music with her latest track "No Love Story." Take a listen.

AllHipHop Staff

FIFTH Drops Debut Album ‘One Years Old’

FIFTH is repping the Bay Area with his new album "One Years Old."

Shirley Ju

Mozzy - "Boyz to Men"

Mozzy is about that ACTION! Check his new visual that tells a story!

OnlineCrates

jammuzic