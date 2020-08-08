Rod Wave Drops "Letter From Houston" and 'Pray For Love' Deluxe Album

Rod Wave has that real love in H-Town!

Following up with the deluxe version of his project Pray 4 Love, Rod Wave gifts fans the project's deluxe effort via Alamo/Geffen Records. Delivering 25 tracks and almost a dozen new records, Rod Wave's project is highlighted by his newest record, "Letter From Houston." Directed by TruFilms, Wave's soul-snatching croon warms his lover up amidst his long absence and climb to stardom.

Wave has found a way to connect with his listeners and remains one of 2020's most celebrated stories. Between his Gold-certified Ghetto Gospel and his Pray 4 Love album, Rod is topping the charts, currently has over two billion streams and was named YouTube's Artist On The Rise for 2020. Tune in above: