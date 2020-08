Rod Wave was the hottest in the streets before the pandemic hit - check out his new "Freestyle"

Sometimes there's no need to complicate things and in this case with Rod Wave, he's got a formula that works! That being said fans will get another "deluxe" album for his Pray For Love . The album was a follow up to his 2019 album Ghetto Gospel that earned him critical acclaim across the industry and made him a marquee must see entertainer. The follow up will be available for fans on August 7th.