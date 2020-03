Rod Wave has at Top 10 Trending video on YouTube

There's no question that Rod Wave is on top of his game right now and when it comes to hooks, lyrics and concepts in music. He's getting the bag on shows, he's got the streets feeling his records and it's finally seeming like all the struggle you hear about in his songs was worth it in the end. He's just one radio hit away from nationwide notoriety and this record is moving. Check it out above: