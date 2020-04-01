Rod Wave - "The Greatest"

The fans keep telling Rod Wave he's "The Greatest" - check out his new video here!

Rod Wave came up after staying down and now he's got one of the top trending video on YouTube. Before the COVID-19 crisis hit Rod Wave was racking up city to city and show to show doing what he does best singing to the people, but with everything shut down, this is the best we are going to get. Check it out as Rod Wave shows fans behind the scenes footage on the road embracing the fans throughout his travels performing and connecting with all of the music lovers out there.