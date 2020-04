Rod Wave says no more sad songs!

He's carved out a lane as the crooning, sad guy with his projects over the past few years, but there's a host of people that find inspiration in Rod Waves lyrics. Despite that fact, Rod Wave says this is "The Last Sad Song" that he's going to sing to his fans because as he says in the song he made nearly 2 million dollars in the last two months just singing from home. Tune in above: