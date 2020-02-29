Roddy Ricch - "The Box"

Roddy Ricch drops the highly anticipated visual for "The Box"!

Just in time for the weekend Roddy Ricch drops the visual for his biggest song to date, "The Box." He def put his whole arm in the rim like Vince Carter on this visual and so the fans should not be disappointed, the graphics on this one are a trip. From mud to this point right here Roddy is President of the United States in this visual, this is a classic story of triumph and success against the odds. According to Nielsen Music “The Box" is still sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in what has been a 17 week run. The song is now at #1 for the eighth week with 52.2 million U.S. streams last week.