Ron Suno Drops “Bussin” ft. Smoove’L Off His ‘Swag Like Mike’ Tape

Shirley Ju

Ron Suno is of the Brooklyn drill sound,. And now he returns with the brand new song "Bussing."

Ron Suno is one of the originators of the new Brooklyn drill sound, and now his highly-anticipated new album Swag Like Mike is here. 

The project aptly arrives on the Juneteeth holiday, celebrating influential figures in the sports and music industry including Michael Jordan, Mike Tyson, and Michael Jackson — also in perfect timing for Black Music Month.

Swag Like Mike serves as Suno’s first LP release with United Masters, with standout features from Smoove’L, Sosa Geek, and Fivio Foreign. “Bussin” featuring Smoove’L is an instant fan favorite, which recently received a standout visual to match. The new music sees Ron promoting black excellence to his fullest potential, spreading positivity and awareness about the power in the black vote.

Most recently, the New York native went viral for his “He From New York” skit, featuring a NY Yankee fitted cap. The most prominent line: “if he wearing his hat to the back, he a cop.” This statement speaks volumes to today’s current times, addressing the struggles black youth face when it comes to encountering police in their neighborhoods.

