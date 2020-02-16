AllHipHop
Login

Rostrum Records Releases 24Hrs New Video "Nudies"

OnlineCrates
by

24Hrs shines a light on the growing homeless population in LA

Rostrum Records artist 24Hrs throws his hat in the ring for Video of the Year with the release of his new one, "Nudies". A retrospective look into the idea of how our decisions in life affect our path and determine where we end up in this world.
He also shines a light on the growing homeless population in innercity LA, by showing us the human side of what everyday life could be like for any of us. Don't forget to pay special attention for the cameo from Rostrum Records CEO Benjy Grinberg.

Comments
Check Out Philly Rapper SimXSantana's New Video For "Cannabis"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Trav Hosts A "Real Ni**a Party" With Lil Durk For Banging New Single
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Dababy - "Shut Up"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
3
Last Reply· by
Nawfside
NawfsideBeat sounds like the Bop song..
Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Lenaah Lee - “Patience”
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Deji - "The Truth"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Polo G, Stunna 4 Vegas & NLE Choppa feat. Mike WiLL Made-It - "Go Stupid"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Berner - "Weed Man”
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment