Rostrum Records Releases 24Hrs New Video "Nudies"

Rostrum Records artist 24Hrs throws his hat in the ring for Video of the Year with the release of his new one, "Nudies". A retrospective look into the idea of how our decisions in life affect our path and determine where we end up in this world.

He also shines a light on the growing homeless population in innercity LA, by showing us the human side of what everyday life could be like for any of us. Don't forget to pay special attention for the cameo from Rostrum Records CEO Benjy Grinberg.