Ruby Recordings AB Tazz Drops Debut Single “Badabang” ft. Trizzy

Listen to this new single from Ruby Recordings artist AB Tazz.

Michael Stubbs, professionally known as AB Tazz, is a recording artist, singer, rapper and songwriter born and raised in Utica, New York.

He was featured on Trizzy’s second album titled My Name Is Trizzy, on tracks “We Ain’t Gotta Rush” and “She Said.” In 2018, he signed with Trizzy's Ruby Recordings where he began his musical career.

Stubbs was raised by both his mother and father in the central area of New York known as Cornhill. At 2 years old, his parents separated but stayed close-knit. Turning to music at a very young age, AB recalls watching his then stepdad create music in the studio. Became instantly fascinated by the creative process, he hoped to learn how to someday create music of his own.

By the age 16, he formed a group which he named "AB," containing a few talented members from his community. "AB" is an abbreviation for Above & Beyond, a term referring to the talent and knowledge he possessed, knowing the places he could go were limitless. His biggest influences are Michael Jackson, Biggie Smalls, 112, Avant, Usher, Chris Brown, and Drake.

Now, AB puts on for the Ruby camp with the release of his new single titled “Badabang,” featuring label CEO Trizzy. Listen above!