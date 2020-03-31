Sada Baby - "Outside" f/ Trap Manny Video

Sada Baby returns with "Outside" visual.

(AllHipHop Music) The accompanying visual earned well over 60 million views and he later became one of the first signees to land a deal with the then restructured Asylum Records. What followed was a whirlwind of praise from fans and critics alike. Sada Baby’s 2019 release 'Bartier Bounty' landed on Billboard’s Best Albums of 2019 list.

With 2020 in full swing, the meteoric rise of Sada Baby continues with the release of his latest project Skuba Sada 2, which spawned visuals such as “Aktivated” and The Gap Band-sampled “Slide.”

Looking to up the ante once more, Sada Baby has returned with his menacing music video for “Outside” co-starring Highbridge The Label’s Trap Manny.

Check "out Skuba Sada 2" which is available on all streaming services, and keep a lookout for Sada Baby’s highly anticipated debut album which is slated for release later this year.

In the meantime, watch what happens when Detroit meets The Bronx in the visual for “Outside.”