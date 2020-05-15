AllHipHop
Saint Cassius Pays Homage To NBA Great Robert Horry!

AllHipHop Staff

From Bruno Mars to J. Cole To "Drumline", Saint Cassius is one talent to look for - even in a pandemic!

(AllHipHop Music) Robert Horry hit some of the biggest shots in NBA history on the way to a 7-time NBA championship career. Likewise, Harlem Rapper and Diamond-selling Songwriter Saint Cassius, has never been revered as the star but has multiple championship wins from his impact in the 20th Century Fox Blockbuster Drumline, to his first writing placement becoming Bruno Mars' chart-topping, RIAA-certified Diamond record “Just the Way You Are” to publishing J. Cole’s most streamed single “No Role Modelz”. Similar to Robert, Cassius has hit some of the biggest shots for multiple teams, while never being considered the star player.

To honor the legend's determination and extraordinary skill while channeling his own, Cassius produced and wrote the track for his new Vinyl Crown Recordings single, "Robert Horry Freestyle," in its entirety, even sampling his own singing vocals. Inspired after a trip to Bulgaria with his Art Director and friend, Patso, the two shared a globally-cultured love of basketball and Hip-Hop music that birthed the creation of the song. exposing himself creatively to styles of hip hop respected all around the world, even in predominantly non-English speaking destinations like Bulgaria, Cassius realized during the recording trip that great music gives a feeling even to those who don’t understand each word.

Robert Horry Freestyle will be available on all platforms May 22. Check out the teaser video:

