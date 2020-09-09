Savior Of Sound- "Humble Me"

Savior Of Sound is certainly one of the most promising new artists.

(AllHipHop Music) Based right outside the Hip Hop Mecca of Atlanta, Savior Of Sound has spent the last few years developing an innovative style of rap that is unlike anything else. His gift for storytelling and inimitable voice have made him one of the most promising young artists in the genre.

Now, with the release of his new single, he is finally realizing his true potential.





“I’m relishing the fact that I made it this far,” said Savior.

Savior raps over a gospel infused beat. His mixture of bravado and poetic lyricism has a magnetic appeal, as he lets listeners in on his struggles and triumphs alike.



Above all, this track is inspirational. If you’re looking for a song to motivate you to make the most of your day and your life, ‘Humble Me’ is the perfect song. Take a listen below.