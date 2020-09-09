AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Savior Of Sound- "Humble Me"

AllHipHop Staff

Savior Of Sound is certainly one of the most promising new artists.

(AllHipHop Music) Based right outside the Hip Hop Mecca of Atlanta, Savior Of Sound has spent the last few years developing an innovative style of rap that is unlike anything else. His gift for storytelling and inimitable voice have made him one of the most promising young artists in the genre. 

Now, with the release of his new single, he is finally realizing his true potential.

“I’m relishing the fact that I made it this far,” said Savior.

 Savior raps over a gospel infused beat. His mixture of bravado and poetic lyricism has a magnetic appeal, as he lets listeners in on his struggles and triumphs alike.

Above all, this track is inspirational. If you’re looking for a song to motivate you to make the most of your day and your life, ‘Humble Me’ is the perfect song. Take a listen below.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Drako Keeps Applying “Pressure” On New Single

Heeding the call, Drako has quickly returned with another heater, “Pressure.”

AllHipHop Staff

Busta & Vybz Kartel Bring Authentic Jamaican Vibes with "The Don & The Boss"

Busta Rhyme's 'Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God' is on the way!

OnlineCrates

by

Tonny Pham

Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist Get Benny the Butcher For "Frank Lucas"Music Video

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist link up to film new visual for "Frank Lucas" Ft. Benny the Butcher

OnlineCrates

Skip Marley Connects With Rick Ross and Ari Lennox For Hit Single "Make Me Feel"

Bob Marley's grandson, Skip Marley, continues to prove his musical talents

OnlineCrates

by

ariezblog

Jhené Aiko Returns To Chilombo Album With "Speak" Music Video

Jhené Aiko is well-known for her spiritual side often meditating and finding cleansing ways to relax!

OnlineCrates

by

illseed

Lord Ft. Boosie Badazz - "Know About" Video

In his short time as an artist, Lord has amassed a full catalog of music.

AllHipHop Staff

YRS Swerve Ft. Squid Nice & Smacc Nice- RAF

The Brooklyn native YRS Swerve has amassed a large fanbase as a newcomer.

AllHipHop Staff

Mr. White Dogg - "King Me" Video

Mr. White Dogg's story is truly one of triumph and perseverance.

AllHipHop Staff