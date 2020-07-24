ScHoolboy Q Joins Gorillaz For PAC-MAN in Episode Five of Song Machine

This Gorillaz visual with ScHoolboy Q is next next level !

We're a little confused about whats going on with the Gorillaz and their album, but we are not mad at all about the content that we are seeing. This visual with Schoolboy Q is next next level and the fans agree. With over 2.5 million plays in four days there's no question that the replay value on these visuals is there. The Gorillaz are simply incredible. Directed by Jamie Hewlett and co-directed by Tim McCourt and Max Taylor we get a beautiful animated visual from lead animator Venla Linna.