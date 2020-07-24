AllHipHop
ScHoolboy Q Joins Gorillaz For PAC-MAN in Episode Five of Song Machine

OnlineCrates

This Gorillaz visual with ScHoolboy Q is next next level !

We're a little confused about whats going on with the Gorillaz and their album, but we are not mad at all about the content that we are seeing. This visual with Schoolboy Q is next next level and the fans agree. With over 2.5 million plays in four days there's no question that the replay value on these visuals is there. The Gorillaz are simply incredible. Directed by Jamie Hewlett and co-directed by Tim McCourt and Max Taylor we get a beautiful animated visual from lead animator Venla Linna.

Music

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

BigMuff274

JC And Calboy Are "Skyscrapin" On New Single

Calboy joins rapper JC on his smooth new motivational track "Skyscrapin"

BSF (Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde & Heem) Drop New Video & Single “It’s Over”

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos

Newcomer OODaredevil Delivers Summery New Song Titled “Poles”

OODaredevil opened for Thouxanbanfauni and Teejayx6 on the Dallas stop of The Departed Tour

Chris Brown and Young Thug Make The Ladies "Go Crazy"

Breezy and Thugga drops a highly entertaining visual with tons of effects

Everything Coming Up "Roses" For SAINt JHN As Future Jumps On The Remix

SAINt JHN links up with Future for ANOTHER big remix!

G Herbo Continues to Talk About PTSD In New Visual For "Ride Wit It"

G Herbo talks about the children of Chicago that are straight killers!

Moneybagg Yo and DaBaby "Protect Da Brand" At All Costs In New Music Video

Moneybagg Yo gets into a little bit of acting for his "Protect Da Brand" music video with DaBaby

Drake Switches Up His Flow Raps In Arabic For New Freestyle With Headie

Drake lends a nasty freestyle to Headie for their new visual

Wiz Khalifa Flips A Dr. Dre Classic For New Music Video

High above the Hollywood Hills, Wiz Khalifa returns over a classic Dr. Dre song!

