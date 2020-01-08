AllHipHop
Sean1- Zooted (Produced by Vuduspellz)

AllHipHop Staff
Sean 1 comes from a very musical family. He started singing in church at a very young age. Sean 1 went on to sing with the late great Static Major in a group called "Touch of Class" which went on to become "Playa". Sean wasn't selected for the group so he continued on solo.

Sean 1 was a part of an episode of "MTV Catfish" with his friend R Prophet where his song "Booty On Me" was aired along with Nev Schulman putting a rap to his song on the show "Booty On Me" also hit top 80 on Billboard. Sean 1 has shared the stage with such artists as Wale, Travis Scott, R Prophet, Nappy Roots, etc.

Sean 1 has released his club banger "Zooted" produced by Grammy-nominated Vudu Spellz and also "Zooted Remix" which features Baby Blue Whoaaa of Pretty Ricky.

Sean 1 is currently working on new music as well as writing for other artists. One of those artists is R&B legend Jon B. His music is my therapy and my passion. I write so many different styles of music I want to express them all. I get to do that by writing for other artists I love that shit" Look out for Sean 1 in 2020!!

