Seddy Hendrinx - "Hands Down" Video

Seddy chronicles his journey up to now on "Hands Down."

(AllHipHop Music) Florida has certainly established itself as one of the preeminent hubs for new talent in the Hip Hop scene.

With so many of rap’s newcomers originating from the state, it was only a matter of time before an artist took the region’s signature sound to new heights. Enter Jacksonville native Seddy Hendrinx.

The Florida upstart paints a vivid lyrical soundscape with each song, effortlessly swerving between Hip Hop and R & B lanes.

Having inked a deal with Generation Now via Atlanta Records, Hendrinx looks to carve out his own niche his new project 'B.H.D. (Black Hearted Demon).'

Currently available on all streaming platforms, the project features production from multi-platinum hitmakers Cheeze Beatz, Don Cannon, M16, and more.

The 6-track piece showcases melodic new tracks that the newcomer eloquently describes as soulful, reality, street music.

Seddy has recently premiered the official visual for standout track “Hands Down.” On the track, he reflects on his journey up to this point while also vocalizing the ups and downs of a toxic relationship.

Check out the video for "Hands Down" below.