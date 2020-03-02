Selfmade Shark - "Everything Blue"

Baton Rouge Rapper Selfmade Shark Drops, “Everything Blue” ;

Recently Louisiana based rapper Selfmade Shark dropped the new audio for his song, “Everything Blue” which will be featured on his upcoming project, Tough Love set for release this Spring***.*** Scheduled to be released via his Las Vegas, NV based wae. Entertainment, Shark is gearing up to release a gang of content for the fans who have been patiently waiting.

“The project is called Tough Love because its like all the sh*t that come with the success and popularity of being a rapper. I’m on the roads to riches and people try to pull you down and they don't know how to show you love where I'm from in BR. I'm not gonna hold it against them, thats they way of showing love and it makes you a better man. I like when fans want to pick the single - I got a song called “Everything Blue,” the song ain’t really on no colors shit, but I have some fans that love that song,” Selfmade Shark said.

Based in Baton Rouge, but frequenting his home base of Las Vegas where his label wae. Entertainment is based, Selfmade Shark is currently filming more content to build the buzz on his YouTube channel. In addition he is preparing to drop his new project and music videos in support of his work with Kevin Gates, who he recently recorded a host of songs with while in Los Angeles.

"I'm originally from New Orleans, but I grew up in Baton Rouge and moved to Baton Rouge in 2003. We had started a group in South Baton Rouge and the news tried to make it like we were a gang, but that wasn't it we were focused on music. I been rapping ever since then, but I didn't really take it seriously until 2015 after a friend of mine had got killed when I was in jail. When I came home, I kind of just dedicated my life to it," Selfmade Shark said.

Initially, Selfmade Shark got the attention of wae. Records growing his buzz in the streets and getting the attention of the local news station for his reported involvement in a gang. While The buzz in the streets was more musically based, his hype eventually led to collaborations with Kevin Gates and other prominent local rappers. Now "Shark" as his team calls him, has been catapulted to another level in a partnership with wae. Entertainment where Selfmade Shark maintains his creative control and is able to release all of his music in the best way possible.

"I do a lot of storytelling, I don't really make the dance songs, and even thought I said I would make a dance song for people to move to, I like to talk more on real life situations more-so connect with people - they feel that more."

