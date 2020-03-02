AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Shezi Releases “No Sleep”

Shirley Ju

Shezi Rosewood returns with a trap anthem called "No Sleep"

Shezi Rosewood is back with a banger. With his name alone carrying weight within the industry, the Los Angeles native draws from real-life experiences and situation, particularly Hollywood and all it has to offer. 

“No Sleep” is a melodic trap anthem that brings to life the themes of temptation and exploitation to light given the dark undertones in the beat.

His lyrics are reminiscent of money, strip clubs, and all the vices and virtues in between. 

Formerly known as J-Lie, Shezi continues to break boundaries as both an artist and entrepreneur. His debut single “Space Island” has accumulated over 40,000 streams on Spotify, with the highly-anticipated “No Sleep” next to take over.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"

Get Ready for Ace Hood's Upcoming Project "Mr. Hood"

OnlineCrates

by

Floridast1

Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"

Inglewood's Rucci returns with another laced track

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

Dave East Connects with Las Vegas Rapper D.Cross for "Never Cried"

OnlineCrates

Slum Village's Young RJ and Mega Ran Drop New Single "Pray"

Born out of mutual admiration for one another, and a mutual love for the art form of hip-hop. Mega Ran and Young RJ have teamed up to make a run through the music game together.

AllHipHop Staff

by

MaryMartinez

Selfmade Shark - "Everything Blue"

Baton Rouge Rapper Selfmade Shark Drops, “Everything Blue” ;

OnlineCrates

Detroit Rapper J. Hill, Returns From Long Hiatus With New Project

Detroit rapper J. Hill is back with fresh new music after taking an extended break.

AllHipHop Staff

Bonafide Beatz - EP 'PURPOSE'

Co-signed by Sway Calloway, Brooklyn's Bonafide Beatz Drops "Purpose" EP

OnlineCrates

by

MaryMartinez

Drake Returns with 2 New Songs, Gives Nods to Jay-Z and Eminem

Drake Drew Inspiration From Eminem and Jay-Z For His Two New Singles!

OnlineCrates

by

MaryMartinez

Malik Ninety Five - "Friend or Foe"

Malik Ninety Five, Questions Loyalty on New Track, "Friend or Foe"

OnlineCrates

by

MaryMartinez

IDK Ro - "Perricoco"

IDK Ro runs into Marvel character DEADPOOL for his "Perricoco" video

OnlineCrates

by

MaryMartinez