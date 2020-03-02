Shezi Releases “No Sleep”

Shezi Rosewood returns with a trap anthem called "No Sleep"

Shezi Rosewood is back with a banger. With his name alone carrying weight within the industry, the Los Angeles native draws from real-life experiences and situation, particularly Hollywood and all it has to offer.

“No Sleep” is a melodic trap anthem that brings to life the themes of temptation and exploitation to light given the dark undertones in the beat.

His lyrics are reminiscent of money, strip clubs, and all the vices and virtues in between.

Formerly known as J-Lie, Shezi continues to break boundaries as both an artist and entrepreneur. His debut single “Space Island” has accumulated over 40,000 streams on Spotify, with the highly-anticipated “No Sleep” next to take over.