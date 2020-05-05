AllHipHop
Shoreline Mafia's Rob Vicious - "L3V3L"

MC

The mafias meet as Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul provides the beat for Shoreline Mafia's Rob Vicious for his new single L3V3L.

Breakthrough is Rob's deeply personal and immersive debut mixtape. 

The product of a year's worth of tireless recording, Rob culled the project's 13 tracks from a pool of over 100 demos, selecting the hardest-hitting and most personal of the bunch. 

The resulting body of work reveals a new side of Rob Vicious, balancing outlandish flexes on tracks like the club-ready "GET A BAG" with deep introspection--he marvels at how far he's come on "MENTAL WARFARE," self-medicates to escape his darkest thoughts on "FORREAL," and searches for a way forward on closing trio "WAT U THINKIN," "ANGELS V DEMONS," and "OVERDOSE."

Shouldering 13 tracks, with features from Shoreline Mafia cohort Fenix Flexin and L.A. rapper Nfant, Rob expands his arsenal of vocal tricks on the new mixtape, molding his craggy vocals into pained melodies and catchy cadences. 

The follow-up to last year's Traplantic, which boasted the Platinum-selling single "Bands," Breakthrough is available to stream everywhere via Atlantic Records

FBG Duck Trends On YouTube With "Ugly"

Welcome to the world of FBG Duck, check out "Ugly" here!

OnlineCrates

Lil Durk Releases "Viral Moment" From The Upcoming "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2"!

Lil Durk just released a new track and video, "Viral Moment" along with a merch drop and the announcement of his upcoming mixtape, "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2" dropping May 8th.

MC

Rick Ross Joins Big B & L4L on New Track "Be Like Me"

Check out this loosey Rick Ross verse that dropped amidst the COVID-19 crisis

OnlineCrates

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud - ‘Eat When You're Hungry Sleep When You're Tired’ EP

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud put together a soulful project featuring Guapdad 4000, G Perico, Larry June & Big Body Bes

OnlineCrates

Lua Proc -The Definition of Determination

Lua Proc’s style is reminiscent to Pimp Cs own with boldness, honesty , and grand announcement reaching his peers

AllHipHop Staff

Roc Nation's Bobby Fishscale Drops Video For "Blue Cheese”

Florida's Bobby Fishscale stirred up a bidding war before he eventually signed with Roc Nation

OnlineCrates

King Braize- "Goldie's Interlude" Video

King Braize taps Dolo Filmz for the Goldie's Interlude video.

AllHipHop Staff

Maine Laveau - "Bless U"

Miami has a new fast rising rapper in Maine Laveau - check out this new visual for "Bless U" here!

OnlineCrates

Lil Wayne - "Piano Trap & Not Me"

Lil Wayne has an Emergency COVID-19 Broadcast for everyone! Tune In!

OnlineCrates

by

praisealex

The Game - "Welcome Home" ft. Nipsey

Game brings back Nipsey and Kobe for his video to the track, "Welcome Home"

OnlineCrates

by

Nipseyclassuc