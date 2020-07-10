AllHipHop
Sit Down and Enjoy Dinner Party's Newest Visual and Album

OnlineCrates

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington combine to form the Dinner Party

What do you get when you combine the forces of Grammy winning artists Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington? Apparently you get an AMAZING band called the "Dinner Party," and we are EATING this project up! Put this one on tonight because this project is one of the smoother projects among the new releases this week and it's great way to unwind after all of the traumatic things that are going on in the world. Breathe in and tune out, or tune in whatever make you your best!

Dinner Party
Dinner Party

Listen to Dinner Party on Spotify. Terrace Martin · Album · 2020 · 7 songs.

Music

