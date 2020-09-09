AllHipHop
Skip Marley Connects With Rick Ross and Ari Lennox For Hit Single "Make Me Feel"

OnlineCrates

Bob Marley's grandson, Skip Marley, continues to prove his musical talents

Fresh off the release of his debut EP Higher Place, which reached #1 on the iTunes Reggae charts, Skip Marley, drops the official music video for his buzzed about new single "Make Me Feel" featuring fellow Miami hitmaker Rick Ross and R&B songstress Ari Lennox via Tuff Gong/Island Records.

Back in May Skip made history as his song "Slow Down" with H.E.R. earned over 70 million global streams and became the quickest and biggest-streaming song in the Marley Family history. According to a statement to the press it was the first time a Jamaican-born artist reached the #1 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B chart. 

