Slim Shady and Kid Cudi Team Up For An Instant Classic!

Kid Cudi and Eminem aka Moonman and Slim drop a GEM.... OR TWO OR THREE OR FOUR!

Coming to light via an animated lyric video that is beyond most of what we've seen this year musically, Kid Cudi and Eminem make and star-studded Mid West connection that we somehow needed even though we didn't know it was even possible. Complete with a "F**k You" to Drew Brees Eminem slowly ingests this track like its nothing while he draws the line in the sand with all the garbage that been going on in America. From masks to police brutality to the wackness in the rap game, Em raps circles around these 2020 rappers. If you didn't think Eminem was back this song with make you think again.