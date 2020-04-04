AllHipHop
SLMN & anders - "Love in the Winter"

OnlineCrates

Toronto producer SLMN connects with Juno-Award nominated vocalist anders for cuffing season

Today we get a new track from fast-rising producer and multi-instrumentalist SLMN who teams up with Juno Award-nominated R&B vocalist anders on new single "Love in the Winter" . The track is an uptempo hard-hitting love anthem from his much-anticipated debut EP Late Bloomer. The single will also appear on anders' next upcoming full length release*.* 

Anders' definitive sound has yielded him over 100 million plus streams as an independent artist boasting production credits with everyone from multi-Grammy Award winner Mariah Carey (SLMN co-produced the Billboard #1 hit song "Caution"); Grammy nominees Lil' Yachty and Tory Lanez; all the way to Billboard R&B chart topper Bobby Valentino, OVO R&B upstart Roy Woods, and future mega star Lil' Gnar or Emerson.

"We've put out over a dozen songs to date, so by this point, I've learned what kind of approach brings out the best in our collaborations. Bounce. Creating a subtle but unique bounce in the rhythm, with a catchy and melodic melody got the inspiration going for him. With the snowstorm raging he wrote and recorded the song in only a few hours." He adds: "And what's really interesting is that when anders writes about love and women, I almost always relate!" SLMN's distinct sonic universe shines brightly on this new single that will keep him on the speed dial of vocalists who want to tap into the sounds of both today and tomorrow.   

