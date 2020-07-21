AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Snoh Aalegra is "Dying 4 Your Love" In New Visual

OnlineCrates

Did Snoah Aalegra write this song about Michael B. Jordan?

If you don't know already, this visual might give you an idea of why Roc Nation wanted a piece of the Snoh Aalegra action. Equipped with an old school sidekick and yet somehow futuristic visuals Snoh delivers a sensual joint that incorporates the Sun, the Moon, the stars, oceans and a glowing and sparkling sequin one piece. We are NOT mad at this visual - its fun, its cool and its a blast to the future. "So tell me baby do you want me like I want you? Even if you did you wouldn’t say, I know you Some nights I even think about if I should call you Cause I thought you were the one," Snoh Aalegra sings on her song "Dying 4 Your Love." Check it out above:

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

BigMuff274

Juice WRLD Continues Platinum Pace With "Hate The Other Side" Video

Juice WRLD is gone but the homies Marshmello, Polo G and The Kid Laroi got his back! #LLJW🕊

OnlineCrates

Foogiano Smokes In School For New Visual With Gucci Mane

Recently Foogiano dropped his "Ballin' On A B*tch" video and you could say is a case of "Higher Learning"

OnlineCrates

Freddie Gibbs Punches Dirty Cop in "Scottie Beam" Video With Rick Ross

Freddie Gibbs takes on police brutality and the issue of driving while Black in America

OnlineCrates

Jae Mansa Links With Its Dev and Cuban Doll

Jae Mansa unleashes a new single about the "Crabs" in a barrel mentality

OnlineCrates

Joey Bada$$ Is Seeing "The Light" After a Voodoo Ceremony

Joey Bada$$ has had a spiritual awakening after a traditional voodoo ceremony - check it out here!

OnlineCrates

Lil Baby Makes a Statement with "The Bigger Picture" at the Roots Picnic (LIVE)

Lil Baby is one of the hottest rappers out and he's using his voice for change!

OnlineCrates

Payroll Giovanni & Peezy Unite Detroit With "Whole Gang" Visual

Payroll Giovanni & Peezy unite Detroit's East and West sides with "Whole Gang" ft. Doughboy Cashout and Team Eastside

OnlineCrates

Brooklyn Rapper Brutini Releases “Ghetto Town”

Fast rising Hip Hop sensation and Brooklyn native Brutini (@_Tieyourlaces) releases his first single “Ghetto Town” off the highly anticipated album Drippamphetamine.

Seleah Simone

TMG FRE$H Taps Tee Grizzley For “Champagne Cry”

TMG FRE$H releases a new single titled “Champagne Cry,” featuring Detroit’s finest Tee Grizzley.

Shirley Ju