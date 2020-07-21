Snoh Aalegra is "Dying 4 Your Love" In New Visual

Did Snoah Aalegra write this song about Michael B. Jordan?

If you don't know already, this visual might give you an idea of why Roc Nation wanted a piece of the Snoh Aalegra action. Equipped with an old school sidekick and yet somehow futuristic visuals Snoh delivers a sensual joint that incorporates the Sun, the Moon, the stars, oceans and a glowing and sparkling sequin one piece. We are NOT mad at this visual - its fun, its cool and its a blast to the future. "So tell me baby do you want me like I want you? Even if you did you wouldn’t say, I know you Some nights I even think about if I should call you Cause I thought you were the one," Snoh Aalegra sings on her song "Dying 4 Your Love." Check it out above:

