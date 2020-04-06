AllHipHop
Snow Tha Product - "How I Do It"

OnlineCrates

Snow the Product is doing NUMBERS, check out her new music video for "How I Do It" !

Snow Tha Product continues to deliver for her fans with new music, especially during this current pandemic, taking full advantage of the nationwide quarantine, she's kept her fans fed with visuals for "Nowhere To Go" and now "How I Do It."  Originally released mid-March, "How I Do It" quickly shot up the Latin charts in mere weeks and has accumulated a million views on Youtube as her other visual "Nowhere To Go" closely follows suit with 800k. 

Snow's new single, produced by Mantee, is currently the new #1 hit song on the Billboard U.S. Latino Top 40, reigning over smash hits by superstars like Black Eyed Peas, Karol G and Nicki Minaj. She also is currently working on a new project scheduled for a late-2020 release on her own Product Entertainment imprint. 

The visual shows a negotiation gone sour that causes the star to flip out and prove why she's one of the dopest female emcees in the game. The video emulates her real-life brand that has been operating successfully independently since before her departure from Atlantic Records in 2018. Check it out above:

