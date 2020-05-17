SpaceGvng Saturn - "Deep In My Thoughts"

Rising St. Louis Artist, SpaceGvng Saturn, Drops New Music Video "Deep In My Thoughts"

While Nelly recently brought the attention back on St. Louis with his Verzus Ludacris Battle, we have a new rising talent that is absolutely worth of your attention. Recently St. Louis artist SpaceGvng Saturn released a new visual for his track "Deep In My Thoughts.” The single is from his recent project “Lost Kings” and introduces SpaceGvng Saturn as a "trap-soul rapper." While that pretty much sums up the song, SpaceGvng Saturn had this to say about his recent track. " I was smoking just vibin and the song just hit me . I talk about past experiences and what I’m going through now . Just me and a blunt and the beat." Check it out above: