SpaceGvng Saturn - "Deep In My Thoughts"
OnlineCrates
While Nelly recently brought the attention back on St. Louis with his Verzus Ludacris Battle, we have a new rising talent that is absolutely worth of your attention. Recently St. Louis artist SpaceGvng Saturn released a new visual for his track "Deep In My Thoughts.” The single is from his recent project “Lost Kings” and introduces SpaceGvng Saturn as a "trap-soul rapper." While that pretty much sums up the song, SpaceGvng Saturn had this to say about his recent track. " I was smoking just vibin and the song just hit me . I talk about past experiences and what I’m going through now . Just me and a blunt and the beat." Check it out above: