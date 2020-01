This is the introduction to Streetlyfe Solo (@StreetLyfeSolo) a young rising superstar coming straight out of Healdsburg, CA. Today we have his new video for his track "Everyday" featuring LA rapper Slim 400. Solo has been putting on for his STREETLYFE camp for a while speaking on the struggle and lifestyle that him and his associates experienced growing up in Northern Cali. Tune in below get a first hand account on what he has to say and offer the music game.

