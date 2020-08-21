Stylz & Wells Pay Tribute To Nipsey & Kobe in “Product of the GHETTO”

Stylz & Wells recently released the video to their single “Product of the GHETTO” featuring Nipsey Hussle, Rezee, & Just Liv. The single from the duo’s recent VIBES album currently has over 600K streams collectively between Apple Music, Soundcloud, and Spotify, and continues to climb.

The music video was filmed in the heart of the LA Crenshaw district and the San Fernando Valley, displaying some of the amazing memorials for Nipsey and Kobe throughout the city.

Released Saturday on Nipsey’s birthday, it was a great way to celebrate Nip’s life and legacy.

The video memorializes Nipsey, Kobe Bryant, and former TDE artist Rezee, who also was a recent victim of gun violence murdered in the Nickerson Gardens in his hometown of Watts, California.

The video tells the story of a young basketball star growing up in the Crenshaw district but is bussed to the valley for sports. The lead character is played by West Valley league MVP high school basketball player David Elliott IV who recently committed to LMU. The video also features a guest appearance by legendary WNBA player, Cappie Pondexter.

They state, “This visual is our way of honoring Nipsey and his legacy while mourning his loss. We were lucky to be able to work with him and we are inspired by his community work. We seek to continue empowering the youth like Nip however we can. We hope the video inspires and brings healing to all mourning the loss of Kobe, Nipsey."