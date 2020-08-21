AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Stylz & Wells Pay Tribute To Nipsey & Kobe in “Product of the GHETTO”

Shirley Ju

Stylz & Wells recently released the video to their single “Product of the GHETTO” featuring Nipsey Hussle, Rezee, & Just Liv. The single from the duo’s recent VIBES album currently has over 600K streams collectively between Apple Music, Soundcloud, and Spotify, and continues to climb. 

The music video was filmed in the heart of the LA Crenshaw district and the San Fernando Valley, displaying some of the amazing memorials for Nipsey and Kobe throughout the city.

Released Saturday on Nipsey’s birthday, it was a great way to celebrate Nip’s life and legacy.

The video memorializes Nipsey, Kobe Bryant, and former TDE artist Rezee, who also was a recent victim of gun violence murdered in the Nickerson Gardens in his hometown of Watts, California.

The video tells the story of a young basketball star growing up in the Crenshaw district but is bussed to the valley for sports. The lead character is played by West Valley league MVP high school basketball player David Elliott IV who recently committed to LMU. The video also features a guest appearance by legendary WNBA player, Cappie Pondexter. 

They state, “This visual is our way of honoring Nipsey and his legacy while mourning his loss. We were lucky to be able to work with him and we are inspired by his community work. We seek to continue empowering the youth like Nip however we can. We hope the video inspires and brings healing to all mourning the loss of Kobe, Nipsey."

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Blizz Vito Drops Brooklyn Drill-Inspired "Opp Down Pt. 2"

Blizz Vito is one of the hottest Brooklyn drill stars and he returns with a new banger called "Opp Down Pt. 2"

Shirley Ju

iNTeLL, Son of U-God, Releases "Legacy Drip" Video via Tommy Boy

U-God's son was shot in the stomach in the mid 90s and had to learn how to walk again, now he's back rapping as "iNTeLL"

OnlineCrates

by

Tra_mo

Mo3 & Kevin Gates Share Stories Of "Broken Love"

Mo3 has been on a tear lately working with Boosie, Kevin Gates and more!

OnlineCrates

by

solarpanel

Who is P2? Check His New Visual "Speedway" That Went Viral This Week

P2's "Speedway" visual has been trending on YouTube for about a week!

OnlineCrates

by

JosePharaoh

PREMIERE: Okito Delivers Raw & Unfiltered Breakup Banger "SenDatNegga"

Okito drops the new video for his song "SendDatNegga." Take a look!

Shirley Ju

Internet Money Goes Into a Fish Tank For "Lemonade" w/ Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav

Internet Money is a producer collective and their new project B4THESTORM is PACKED with features

OnlineCrates

Polo G Pays Tribe to 'Martin' With New Visual

Polo G brings to life the classic Black sitcom, Martin, for his new visual "Martin & Gina"

OnlineCrates

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Paints With His Kids In "Kacey Talk" Visual

NBA Youngboy gets in some daddy day care time with the kids for his "Kacey Talk" visual!

OnlineCrates