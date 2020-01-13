AllHipHop
Supreme Ace - 'When it's over, I'll still be here' Ft. Casey Veggies, IDK & More

OnlineCrates
by

Denver has some real dope music that will get you a "Mile High"

As we get further into the New Year and we maintain that 2020 vision, Denver rapper Supreme Ace delivers us a new album When Its Over, I'll Still Be Here. Featuring a host of talented producers, and rappers, Supreme Ace has pulled together quite and impressive list of guest appearances. Among those feature on the 15-track project are Casey Veggies, IDK, Alex Wiley, Jahkoy and Mir Fontane with production handled by Nard & B, Big Jerm, Vybe, Blasian & Snapz,

