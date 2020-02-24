Surf - "Searching" ft. Kapwani

Surf follows up with 'Badder Human' project with "Searching" single!

Recently Atlanta based rapper Surf released his newest song, "Searching." Pulling on the heartstrings of love, Surf delves deep into the listeners emotions with his newest single examining the feelings that surround an individual's self-esteem in a relationship. In this case, Surf gives us a candid take on one of his own relationships that taught him about himself on the quest to find "self-love."

"Searching is a self-love song," Surf explained. "Throughout the lyrics I’m asking my significant other, 'What it is that she's searching for in me so I can be the best person for her?' I don't want to do anything but to be perfect and deserving of her love after being the person to break her heart. My last breakup taught me more about myself and about values I hadn’t paid much attention to in relationships. This song is based on a true experience that I feel many men go through and don’t expose enough so this is a really personal track for me."

The single comes on the heels of Surf's critically acclaimed and highly touted project BADDER HUMAN, that featured the popular hit single, “Better Days.” The project was the sequel and follow up to his 2018 project BAD HUMAN and has since garnered over 5 million plays collectively on all the DSP's

When asked about his recent success, Surf said it was, "a surreal feeling" and that he's received the support of his family and friends throughout the process of his growth as an artist.

"My recent success as an artist is a surreal feeling. There’s something new in my notifications everyday, my parents and family are proud. My numbers are growing in ways I had no idea they would. I’m thankful for all the little wins because the fan support keeps me going. At times I still feel like I don’t know what’s going on, but I wouldn’t want it any other way."

Continuing to develop his live show, Surf has been focused on the performance aspect of his career by developing his fan base in the SouthEast with spot dates and performances. Last year Surf performed at Atlanta’s GridLife Festival that also featured the likes of Flosstradamus, Soulja Boy, Twista and Xavier Wulf. With the release of BADDER HUMAN, and his newest single, "Searching," Surf is quickly building the momentum as he gears up for a host of local spot dates this Spring.