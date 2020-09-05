SZA's New TDE Release Featuring Ty Dolla Sign Is Going To "Hit Different"

SZA is back with a new look and new music!

If this track sounds somewhat familiar, it might be because it features the illustrious sounds of The Neptunes. For this track "Hit Different" TDE brings SZA the forefront of our minds again, this time accompanied by Ty Dolla $ign. From the drums to the sound effects to the eclectic outfits and choreography this song gives all those TDE/SZA fans something to savor as we are potentially leading into a new album from this West Coast R &B sensation with a cult like following. Then the beat switches up and we are left with another song potentially? Everything seems to be left for interpretation with TDE, what do you think? Would it surprise you that visual was directed by Solana, executive produced by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith and Angel J Rosa, and produced by Terrence “Punch” Henderson, Roberto “retOne” Reyes and Tay J Hawes? You can tell a lot of thought and prep work went into this one!