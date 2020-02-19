T-Hood – "Dope 4 $ale"

Check it out as Atlanta rapper T-Hood returns with his new video “Dope 4 $ale”. Shot by The Classic LP and produced by Bobby Kritical this song definitely has something spooky about it and would have done well to be released during Halloween. The video enhances that thought as T-Hood continues to play piano in the most haunting of scenes. Right now he onhis pursuit to be one of the hottest artist out of Atlanta and there's very few that look like him with one dread protruding out the top of his head. T-Hood has a look that is unmatched, now check out his music and lets get your thoughts below: