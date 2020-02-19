AllHipHop
Login

T-Hood – "Dope 4 $ale"

OnlineCrates
by

Atlanta's T-Hood is rising fast on the ATL scene

Check it out as Atlanta rapper T-Hood returns with his new video “Dope 4 $ale”. Shot by The Classic LP and produced by Bobby Kritical this song definitely has something spooky about it and would have done well to be released during Halloween. The video enhances that thought as T-Hood continues to play piano in the most haunting of scenes. Right now he onhis pursuit to be one of the hottest artist out of Atlanta and there's very few that look like him with one dread protruding out the top of his head. T-Hood has a look that is unmatched, now check out his music and lets get your thoughts below:

Comments
Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
4
Last Reply· by
Floridast1
Floridast1Yo, Ace is dope fasho no question! This though, what the lable or I hope not Ace himself did to the sound of his voice,…
Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameNot an ideal title with all the overdoses....
D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
$UICIDEBOY$’ Release New Album 'Stop Staring At The Shadows'
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
1
Last Reply· by
F. Haque
F. Haquei really like this new song watch it and enjoy the music.…
Lenaah Lee - “Patience”
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameBro why is the game getting flooded with females on the same shit right now? Smh....We need more original females like…
Rostrum Records Releases 24Hrs New Video "Nudies"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Deji - "The Truth"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Polo G, Stunna 4 Vegas & NLE Choppa feat. Mike WiLL Made-It - "Go Stupid"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Berner - "Weed Man”
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Yung LA - “I Got It” Ft. Zaytoven
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment