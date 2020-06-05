T.I. Joins Nasty C In New Song About Racial Inequities

The fight continues and T.I. and Nasty C are pumping out music about police brutality and racism.

(AllHipHop Music) Nasty C. and T.I. have joined forces to protest police brutality and racial injustice in America on "They Don't." The pair could have a hit on their hand that could actually open up the eyes of some that may not quote understate what is going on. "How you supposed to protect with your knee on my neck," T.I. says on the song, a stark reminder of George Floyd.

All proceeds with be donated to @untilfreedom and @solidarityfundrsa

LINKFIRE : http://nastyc.lnk.to/TheyDont