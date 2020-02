OvOUnrulyent and Real4Lyfeent presents Brooklyn, New York artist T.W.O. and his hot new single "Rain." Coming to us in the form of his official music video featuring cameos from Popcaan, T.W.O.'s newest track "Rain" is produced by Fatha Xstrem. Adding texture to the vibe his visual was filmed in Jamaica by director and editor Double R Ricketts. You can tell this video has all the makings for a real street record with a whole lot of grit. Check it out above.

