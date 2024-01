Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Talib Kweli and Madlib are living their best life in the “One For Biz” video

Talib Kweli and Madlib continue to rollout their joint-effort Liberation 2 album in the name of issuing a global call-to-action for worldwide unity. In addition to features from Westside Gunn, Roc Marciano and a posthumous appearance from Mac Miller, the project also hosts guest verses from Wildchild and Q-Tip on the endearing track “One For Biz.”